eOne Acquires Global Distribution To ‘Operación Marea Negra’

Entertainment One announced its first original Spanish-language series acquisition.

eOne secured the international distribution rights, outside of Spain and Portugal, to Operación Marea Negra. From Amazon Prime Video and Ficción Producciones, the four-part series depicts the first narco-submarine intercepted in Europe. Set in November 2019, the series follows three companions as they attempt to cross the Atlantic in a homemade sub with over 3,000 kilos of cocaine. The cast features Álex González, Nerea Barros, Nuno Lopes, and Miquel Insua, among others.

Operación Marea Negra is co-produced with FORTA and the Portuguese RTP.

Noel Hedges, EVP of Acquisitions, International Distribution at eOne, commented, “With high-quality production values, a talented international cast, and a gripping tale at its core, this exceptional true story is destined to captivate audiences as a true-event miniseries.”