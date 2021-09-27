Sue Perkins Set To Host Rose d’Or Awards

The 2021 Rose d’Or Awards will be hosted by comedian Sue Perkins.

The Rose d’Or Awards celebrate excellence and achievement in the international television industry. Entries for nominations close on October 1, 2021.

Earlier this year, Perkins appeared as a celebrity competitor on Masked Singer on ITV, and she previously hosted seven seasons of The Great British Bake Off for BBC.

The 60th anniversary ceremony of the Rose d’Or Awards will be held online and streamed on November 29, 2021.