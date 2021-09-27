SPI International’s Dizi Launches On Amazon Prime Video Channels In Spain

SPI/FilmBox confirmed the launch of Dizi on Amazon Prime Video Channels in Spain.

Available in Spanish dubbing, Dizi showcases a curated selection of Turkish series, including Black Money Love, Brave and Beautiful, and Stiletto Vendetta, among others. SPI’s premium drama hub will be offered through an add-on monthly subscription.

Dizi has been available on Amazon Prime Video Channels in Spain since September 9, 2021.

Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa at SPI International, commented, “The powerful stories told in Turkish series and the magnetic landscapes that provide a backdrop to these stories have been mesmerizing the whole world for the past ten years. Now with the Dizi offer at Amazon Prime, Spanish viewers will gain access to Dizi, The Home of Good Stories, where they can enjoy a curated slate of addictive Turkish series, all in one place with an ever-growing catalogue to come.”