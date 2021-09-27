RTS Picks Up Two Docs From J2911 Media

J2911 Media licensed two documentaries to public broadcaster RTS in Serbia.

The Serbian pubcaster picked up El Reto de Eva (Eva’s Challenge) and Mas Alla del Reto de Eva (Beyond Eva’s Challenge) from Spain. The two films follow Eva’s journey in raising awareness around the rare disease known as DENT. She founded Fundacion ASDENT after her son Nacho was diagnosed with the disease, which currently has no cure.

Based in the U.S., J2911 Media is an independent distributor with worldwide outreach. Its operations include the acquisition and distribution of finished content and engaging new production projects.