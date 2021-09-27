Konami Signs On PhatMojo As Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Toy Licensee

Konami Cross Media NY appointed PhatMojo as the new Master Toy licensee for the Yu-Gi-Oh! brand.

As part of the collaboration, PhatMojo will produce a range of Yu-Gi-Oh! branded toys, including playsets, action figures, role-play items, and more. The Yu-Gi-Oh! toyline is expected to launch for the 2022 holiday season in the U.S and Canada.

Jennifer Coleman, vice president of Licensing and Marketing at Konami, remarked, “PhatMojo is one of the fastest growing toy and brand management companies and we are excited about our new partnership with a company that prides itself on creativity and connecting fan communities. This new deal with PhatMojo will allow fans to re-engage with their favorite characters from the Yu-Gi-Oh! anime series and add a whole new level to their trading card game play.”

Bill Graham, chief business development officer at PhatMojo, added, “Yu-Gi-Oh! is a cultural phenomenon and we’re thrilled to work on such a powerful entertainment franchise. We’re honored to partner with Konami Cross Media to bring Yu-Gi-Oh! to the top of the toy world.”