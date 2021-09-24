The Story Lab And Fuji TV Introduce ‘The Spin’

The Story Lab and Fuji Television Network launched their new entertainment format, The Spin.

The Spin follows a team of five players who step up to a huge spinning machine and compete individually in two-part challenges over five rounds. The show features hilarious challenges, dizzy game-play, and non-stop surprises.

The Spin is the first project to come out of the recent global strategic co-development alliance between The Story Lab and Fuji TV.

Fotini Paraskakis, Global MD Content for The Story Lab, comments, “We are delighted that this project will now be launching this MIPCOM. The Spin is a fantastic example of how we can work collaboratively to create fresh, scalable, and highly entertaining game show formats that really do combine global appeal and Japanese creative innovation. We are really looking forward to further collaborations from this partnership with Fuji TV.”

Ryuji Komiya, head of Format and producer, Global Business, Fuji Television Network, added, “Joining forces with The Story Lab has been a great opportunity for us to build on the success of our formats around the world. We are really excited about launching “The Spin” this MIPCOM. The development of this hilarious studio physical game show format highlights how The Story Lab’s global expertise and Fuji TV’s creative perspective have come together to develop strong, in demand IP that is truly unique.”