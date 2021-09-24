Rakuten TV Presents ‘Seve’ Original Documentary

Rakuten TV announced that its new Rakuten TV original documentary Seve will be available on demand starting today, September 24, 2021.

Produced by ZigZag Productions in partnership with R&A and Egoli Media, the documentary explores the life of legendary golfer Severiano Ballesteros. The landmark documentary also features testimonials from his family and golfing heroes such as José María Olazábal, Colin Montgomerie, Gary Player, Bernard Langer and Nick Faldo.

Seve joins the Rakuten Stories channel on September 30. The channel showcases several exclusive documentaries, including Andrés Iniesta – The Unexpected Hero, BVB 09 – Stories who we are, and Break Point: A Davis Cup Story, among others.