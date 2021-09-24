Omens Studios Inks International Deals For ‘Leo the Wildlife Ranger’

Omens Studios scored new international sales for Leo the Wildlife Ranger.

From Omens Studios, Leo the Wildlife Ranger follows Junior Rangers Leo and Katie and their canine companion Hero, as they embark on their adventures to learn about the animals and plants on the planet.

Singapore’s Mediacorp ordered an additional eight localized episodes for the region. The second season of the CGI animated series has also been acquired by Tencent for China, TV3 for Catalonia, MBC for MENA, Zoomoo for APAC and Latin America, Celestial Tiger for South Korea and Indonesia, and Amazon for North America.

Chi Sim Tang, CEO of Omens Studios, remarked, “Leo the Wildlife Ranger continues to do extremely well internationally with the vibrant and curious characters being popular with young audiences keen to learn about and explore the world of wildlife and nature. We are delighted to be bringing the second season to new territories with more fun adventures and characters to enjoy.”