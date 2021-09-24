NBCUniversal Renews ‘Hollywood On Set’ From Prime Entertainment Group

NBCUniversal International Networks ordered a new season of Hollywood On Set from Prime Entertainment Group.

Produced by Prime, Hollywood On Set goes behind the scenes of the hottest Hollywood movies. The show has been picked up by leading movie networks around the world.

Hollywood On Set will air in over 50 territories across Africa.

Alexandra Marguerite, head of Sales at Prime Entertainment Group, remarked, “Prime is really proud of this new deal with NBCUniversal International Networks. It’s a true satisfaction to see our entertainment catalog continue to be sought after by the major international networks, year after year.”