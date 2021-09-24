MIPCOM 2021 Unveils Global Streamers Keynote Series

MIPCOM will present the new Global Streamers Keynote Series from October 11-12, 2021.

The Global Streamers Keynote Series will feature Marjorie Paillon, presenter and founder of I Love Productions, as she interviews executives from major global streaming platforms.

Participants include Myriam Lopez-Otazu, Group VP Content & Acquisitions EMEA and APAC, Discovery; Doug Craig, senior vice president of Content Strategy, ViacomCBS Networks International’s Streaming Division; Olivier Jollet, senior vice president and general manager of Pluto TV, ViacomCBS Networks International; and Filippa Wallestam, EVP and chief content officer, Nordic Entertainment Group.

Lucy Smith, director of MIPCOM, commented, “This timely new series of keynotes reflects the explosive growth in streamed content and platforms and MIPCOM’s commitment to offering context and insights reflecting these industry shifts. These sessions will give our global audiences the unique opportunity to hear directly from key decision makers about their strategies and production briefs.”

Smith added, “With the number of participants and buyers still growing daily, we are very much looking forward to a vibrant and long-awaited in-person market in Cannes.”