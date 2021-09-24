Cineflix And Ping Pong Launch Shiny Screens With Will Spjut

Cineflix Productions and Ping Pong Productions teamed up with showrunner Will Spjut on a new joint venture.

Based in Los Angeles, Shiny Screens Entertainment will develop and produce unscripted series and formats for the global market. With 20 years in the television industry, Spjut has development and executive producer credits on many successes, including Border Wars and Die Trying for National Geographic, Home Free for Fox, and The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals for Netflix, among others.

Cineflix has exclusive first-look to distribute Shiny Screens’ content for the international market.

Spjut commented, “Having the support of two powerhouses like Cineflix Productions and Ping Pong is an enormous vote of confidence and our combined experience across various networks and genres makes for a spectacular team. I’m excited to continue to create innovative and original series that will entertain and inform audiences worldwide.”

J.C. Mills, president and commercial director of Cineflix Productions, said, “Will is not only a brilliant developer, but he has successfully produced in virtually every genre across streaming, broadcast, and cable, and Ping Pong has a strong track record in producing unmissable original content—we’re all pumped about what we will be able to accomplish together with this exciting new joint venture.”