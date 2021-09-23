Up The Ladder: Zinc Media Group

Zinc Media Group announced the appointment of Tanya Shaw as managing director of Zinc Television.

In her new role, Shaw will oversee the company’s television labels based in London and Manchester, including Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Red Sauce, and Supercollider, among others. She will also drive the growth of premium unscripted content, both domestically and globally.

Shaw previously served as managing director of Shine TV for six years, during which time she oversaw factual series such as MasterChef: The Professionals and Celebrity MasterChef. She also worked on traveling brands such as Hunted and The Island with Bear Grylls.

Mark Browning, CEO of Zinc Media Group, stated, “Tanya is one of the most outstanding creative and commercial heads in the U.K., widely recognized as an inspiration and engaging leader. She has built an outstanding network of contacts, both domestically and internationally, and has a rich track record of program making. Our London and Regional teams have had a huge amount of success recently, with commissions across the full range of factual, but there is so much more we can achieve. Tanya’s creative leadership and her passion for creating impactful, innovative content, makes her the ideal person to lead our creative teams.”