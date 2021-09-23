Super Channel Acquires Lionsgate TV’s ‘The Pact’

Super Channel picked up The Pact from Lionsgate Television.

Produced by Little Door Productions, The Pact will premiere in Canada on Super Channel Fuse on October 24, 2021. The British thriller explores how ordinary people deal with extraordinary circumstances through a story about a group of friends, a sudden death, and a web of lies. When a brewery boss is found dead, four employees will be drawn into a fragile pact of silence that will change their lives forever.

The limited series will also be available on Super Channel on Demand following its linear premiere.

Jackie Pardy, chief content officer at Super Channel, commented, “We are excited to introduce this gripping and emotional limited series to our viewers. Not only is it a riveting thriller full of twists and turns that has a terrific female-led ensemble cast, but it’s also an intriguing character piece with flawed yet relatable characters who aren’t defined by their gender, race, class or sexuality.”