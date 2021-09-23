Scorpion TV Scores Doc And Factual Sales

Scorpion TV confirmed new sales with terrestrial broadcasters and VoD platforms for its documentary and factual programming.

UKTV secured Children’s Ward for the entertainment channel W. The heart-warming series shares stories from one of the busiest children’s wards in Wales.

In Germany, ZDF picked up Fake: Searching for Truth in the Age of Misinformation, which looks into how fake information spreads, and Football Fans Under Their Skin, which is presented by Robbie Lyle, a lifelong fan of U.K. Premiership club Arsenal. German TV channel Bild obtained Fortune Fights, a series that examines the careers, personal lives, and legal battles of the biggest stars.

NRK in Norway and SRF in Switzerland both acquired The World’s Biggest Family (pictured), a documentary about the world of anonymous sperm donation.

VoD platform Waterbear also secured The World’s Biggest Family, as well as The True Cost and Seahorse: The Dad Who Gave Birth.

David Cornwall, founder and CEO of Scorpion TV, commented, “It’s extremely gratifying to see the careful time and consideration that goes into curating a slate of quality documentary is recognized by some of the most established broadcasters in the world. Their exacting standards and need for a diverse range are reflected in these deals as well as the needs of exciting new platforms with purpose like Waterbear. From fixed rig docuseries, stories of injustice in our sports and unique stories like Seahorse, we’re proud to have built a catalogue that meets the needs of modern buyers under pressure.”