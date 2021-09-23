Finalists Revealed For MIPCOM Diversify TV Excellence Awards

MIPCOM will host the fifth edition of the MIPCOM Diversify TV Excellence Awards on October 13, 2021.

The MIPCOM Diversify TV Excellence Awards highlight programs that champion diversity and inclusion across the international television industry. This year, talent multi-hyphenate Riz Ahmed will receive the Variety Creative Change Award.

The shortlisted nominees in the award for Representation of Diversity in Kids Programming – Preschool include Big Bad Boo Studios’ 16 Hudson, BBC Children’s JoJo and Gran Gran, and Wild Canary Animation and Technicolor India’s Mira, Royal Detective.

In the Representation of Diversity in Kids Programming – Older Children category, the nominees are Lockdown – The Confession from Sinking Ship Entertainment, L’Effet Secondaire from Zone 3, and FYI’s Kidversation from Fresh Start Media.

The MIPCOM Diversify TV Excellence Award for Representation of LGBTQIA+ – Scripted nominees are It’s a Sin from RED, Rūrangi from Autonomouse, and Oh My Goig from Camille Zonca. In the Non Scripted category, there are Vice Versa: The Neglected Pandemic, 40 Years of HIV & AIDS from VICE Studios, Shine True from VICE Studios, and You Can’t Ask That from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

The nominees for the award for Representation of Race and Ethnicity – Scripted are We Are Lady Parts from Working Title Television, Dreaming Whilst Black from Big Deal Films, and Creamerie from Tony Ayres Productions, Kevin& Co., and Flat3. The nominees in the Non Scripted category are Kalel Productions’ The Money Maker, Roche Productions’ Toni Morrison – Black Matter(s), and HBO Documentary Films and Velvet Film’s Exterminate All the Brutes.

Up for MIPCOM Diversify TV Excellence Award for Representation of Disability – Scripted, there are Special Honors, Welcome to Adulthood from Caminando, Six Degrees from Encore Television, and Christmas Ever After from MarVista Entertainment, Neshama Entertainment, and Vroom. Meanwhile, in the Non Scripted category, nominees include KBS’s I’m Tourette, Rockerdale Studios’ Mission: Accessible, and Drummer TV’s Summer in Lockdown.