Constantin Film And RTL Deutschland Enter Strategic Alliance

Constantin Film expanded its strategic partnership with RTL Deutschland.

Constantin Film and its subsidiaries have been collaborating films and series with RTL Deutschland for years, most recently on the series The Allegation and comedy Weil wir Champions sind, among others.

Now, the two companies signed a multi-year deal for the cross-platform licensing of exclusive free-TV and exclusive streaming rights to all theatrical productions in Germany, including all German- and English-language Constantin Film in-house and co-productions with theatrical exploitation that enter production starting January 1, 2022.

Stephan Schäfer, co-CEO of RTL Deutschland, commented, “We are on the move: The new strategic partnership with Constantin Film is another big step on RTL’s way to becoming the leading entertainment brand. This exclusive framework agreement allows us to gain an extraordinary portfolio of artists and creatives, with their roots here with us, for us, and for our audiences.”

Martin Moszkowicz, CEO of Constantin Film, remarked, “Constantin Film’s in-house productions have shaped the media landscape in Germany for decades and set the standard for exceptional and successful films. The energy of Stephan Schäfer, Henning Tewes, and their team, alongside their clear vision for the future, have convinced us that RTL Deutschland is exactly the right partner for our in-house productions.”