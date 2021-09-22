Xilam Animation Inks Pre-Sales For ‘Mr Magoo’ S2

Xilam Animation confirmed that the second season of Mr Magoo is currently in production.

Adapted by the late Olivier Jean-Marie and Xilam’s Hugo Gittard from John Hubley’s original series, Mr Magoo portrays the kind-hearted and cheerful title character, who lives among his neighbors and the megalomaniac hamster named Fuzz. Directed by Christophe Pinto and Eric Bastier, the new season will feature more wild pursuits and unexpected plot twists.

The French animation studio also announced pre-sales for the new season with France Télévisions, CITV for the U.K., VRT Ketnet for Belgium, RTS for Switzerland, Radio Canada, and Warner Media for Germany, CEE and Africa. The season is scheduled for delivery in September 2022.

Morgann Favennec, EVP of Distribution at Xilam Animation, commented, “Mr Magoo has managed to stumble into the hearts of kids and their families around the world, as demonstrated by the first season’s outstanding ratings and the strong level of early broadcaster commitment to season two. We’re really looking forward to introducing audiences around the world to a brand new installment of this wonderfully optimistic and heart-warming show, which promises even more entertainment, fun and surprises.”