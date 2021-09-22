Up The Ladder: Entertainment One

Entertainment One announced a new appointment to its senior Unscripted team in the U.K.

Susanne Hamilton (pictured) has been brought on as SVP, Productions & Operations. She will oversee production across the U.K. non-scripted business, including Daisybeck Studios. Before joining the company, she served as director of Production at Fremantle’s NAKED banner. She also previously held head of Production at Boundless, where she oversaw new productions and marquee brands such as The Apprentice and Escape to the Country.

In addition, Rachael Parker has been upped to VP, Unscripted Television. In her new role, she will continue to oversee the growth of the Ex On The Beach franchise and lead new reality and entertainment projects.