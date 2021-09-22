Universal Cinergia Opens Sales Office In L.A.

Universal Cinergia Dubbing launched its new sales office in Los Angeles.

Elisa Aquino (pictured), VP of Sales & Marketing, will head the West Coast Sales division as a client service liaison and work with the studios and production companies in the region. She has been with company since 2016.

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Universal Cinergia Dubbing has been expanding rapidly. The company also has operations in international locations such as Brazil and Mexico.

Liliam Hernandez, CEO of Universal Cinergia Dubbing, stated, “Opening an office in Los Angeles will allow us to be closer to clients and to expand our outreach to companies in the area. Having a presence in California is a natural evolution for us. We are confident that Elisa Aquino will bring in new clients in the area as well as strengthen our existing relationships.”

Gema Lopez, COO, added, “As we look to 2022 to celebrate 10 years of our successful business, having an office in Los Angeles is a great opportunity to establish deeper connections with clients on the West Coast. Teamwork, perseverance, and commitment to excellence are the pillars of our company culture, and we are proud of the work we do.”