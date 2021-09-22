Starz Original ‘Outlander’ Heads To Starzplay U.K.

Starzplay picked up the exclusive rights to Starz original Outlander for its streaming service in the U.K.

Produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures and Story Mining & Supply Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television, Outlander is inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s bestselling series of the same name. The show completed filming for its sixth season in Scotland and has been greenlit for a seventh.

Starz’s premium international streaming service will launch the sixth season of the series day and date with the U.S. In addition, all previous seasons will be available on the platform’s content library.

Superna Kalle, president of International Networks for Starz, commented, “Outlander has an incredible international following and has become one of our flagship series since its debut on Starz in 2014. As Starzplay continues to see incredible growth around the world, it’s very special to be able to bring this marquee original series to our UK home to further enhance our incredibly rich library.”