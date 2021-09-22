Pluto TV Showcases 100 Spanish-Language Channels In LATAM

Pluto TV reached a new milestone since its launch.

As of September 21, 2021, the free ad-supported streaming service offers 100 channels across 17 Spanish-speaking countries in Latin America, and 50 channels in Brazil.

Pluto TV features more than 25,000 hours of premium content, from over 200 content partners. The latest channel for Spanish-speaking countries is Pluto TV Filmstream, which offers a catalog of world cinema and classic masterpieces. In Brazil, the platform’s new channels include As Aventuras de Jackie Chan, Comedy Central Pluto TV, and Nick Teen.

Eduardo Lebrija, EVP Chief Commercial Officer of ViacomCBS Networks Americas, commented, “We are thrilled with Pluto TV’s amazing performance in Latin America, where it has grown every month since its launch in early 2020. With over 500 brands that have already invested in Pluto TV, we are now entering a phase of reinforcing and expanding our relationships with distribution partners that have found an added value for their users in Pluto TV.”