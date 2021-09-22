Pinguim Content Inks Deals With LATAM Broadcasters

Pinguim Content scored sales with Latin American broadcasters for its animated programming.

Streamer Globoplay bought seasons one and two of the educational series Fishtronaut (pictured), and season one of the music-based preschool series Ping and Friends. Kids’ channel Gulli Brazil also secured the first season of Fishtronaut.

Pinguim also inked a development deal with Discovery Kids LATAM for The Boo Inn, a co-production with Little Airplane Productions. The new animated series depicts the adventures of Oliver, his little sister Abigail, and the adorable ghost dog Salami, as they help run the family’s country inn.

Ping and Friends is also being dubbed into neutral Spanish, with availability to broadcasters in late November.