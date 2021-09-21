Up The Ladder: WildBrain

WildBrain announced new appointments to its executive team.

Damon Berger has been brought on for the newly created position of chief marketing officer. He will identify new business and revenue through media sales, social commerce and digital marketing opportunities.

Stephanie Betts has been upped to chief content officer. She will oversee the company’s content slate and cultivate creative excellence across the development, production, and studio operations.

Lastly, Deirdre Brennan has been promoted to chief operating officer. Her expanded remit includes integrating WildBrain Spark into her existing portfolio of content and distribution operations.

Eric Ellenbogen, CEO of WildBrain, stated, “We have made great strides in the last two years aligning all the parts of our business to respond to the opportunities in the evolving media landscape. These executive appointments build on those successes, with Damon joining the team to push into new opportunities and emerging revenue streams in the advertising and direct-to-consumer space; Stephanie bringing her passion for creative excellence to an expanded role at our studio; and Deirdre continuing the important work she’s done integrating our content and distribution operations. There are exciting times ahead for our audiences and investors as we continue to activate our incredible vault of IP.”