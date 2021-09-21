SynProNize Acquires Four GMA Network Dramas

SynProNize acquired four dramas from GMA Network for distribution in Africa.

The Dubai-based content distribution and production company picked up A Place in Your Heart (pictured), a drama about Sean who has hit rock bottom and Audrey who helps him pick up the pieces of his marriage.

Heart and Soul portrays fraternal twin sisters Crisanta and Criselda. After Criselda dies but remains as a spirit, the two both fall in love with Diego. In their rivalry, Criselda possesses a girl’s body to take Diego away from Crisanta.

Legally Blind follows what happens after Grace is kidnapped and raped on the night she passed the bar exam. She marries a kind lawyer named Edward, who discovers that his brother William is the rapist.

The Way to Your Heart tells the story of a mother looking for her first daughter’s acceptance while her other daughter yearns for her mother’s love.

Nitin Michael, co-founder of SynProNize, stated: “The demand for Filipino dramas is swiftly on the rise and as SynProNize we wanted to ensure that our clients have the best content from GMA to choose from for their channels/platforms. We have grown our reputation to become known as the go-to company to take the best global programming into Africa, the Middle East, South Asia and we will source the precise broadcasters to give the best visibility and respect to these GMA titles.”

Roxanne J. Barcelona, vice president of Worldwide of GMA Network, remarked, “GMA is very pleased that SynProNize is taking four of our top drama series into Africa. All four programs: A Place in Your Heart, Heart and Soul, Legally Blind, and The Way to Your Heart have performed extremely well in other parts of the world and we are confident they will resonate well with African viewers.”