Media Ranch Confirms Deals For ‘Stung Bitten Burned’

Media Ranch announced that the animal-based format Stung Bitten Burned was picked up for production in Belgium.

Created by Danish production company Made by Us for DR, Stung Bitten Burned follows the host as they explore nature and experiment with getting stung, bitten, and burned by local animals.

The show premiered in Belgium under the local title Schijtluizen on Ketnet.

In addition, a new season of the program was confirmed in the Netherlands with BNNVARA.

Sophie Ferron, president and founder, stated, “Media Ranch is excited for the return of Stung Bitten Burned for another season in The Netherlands on BNNVARA and the launch of the program on Ketnet in Belgium, thanks to Tanja van der Goes our European head of sales.”