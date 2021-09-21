Kartoon! Channel Expands Content Offering With eOne And More

Genius Brands International bolstered its content offering for Kartoon Channel! with the acquisition of global children’s franchises.

This month from Entertainment One, Kartoon Channel! will showcase three My Little Pony specials, Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom, Ricky Zoom, season one of the PJ Masks music videos, and shorts from Peppa Pig.

Genius Brands also expanded its slate with programming from Zodiak Kids, such as series Horrible Henry and Lilybuds.

From ABC Australia, the company picked up Wiggles World.

Jon Ollwerther, president of Kartoon Channel, and EVP of Business Development of Genius Brands, stated, “Our goal remains to build out Kartoon Channel! to be the most successful destination of hit kids programming anywhere. And unlike other streaming services, Kartoon Channel! is FREE. This latest acquisition of programming from our content partners, including eOne, Hasbro’s global entertainment studio, Zodiac Kids and ABC Australia, represents the caliber of hit content we will continue offering to our growing audience. and we are thrilled to add this powerhouse programming to the Kartoon Channel! line-up.”