Endeavor Content Secures Global Rights To ‘Hope’

Endeavor Content acquired the Russian-language series Hope for global distribution.

Produced by START, Hope follows a ruthless assassin for a criminal organization, where she was forced to work as a teenager in order to get out of prison. Directed by Elena Hazanov, the espionage action series explores the complex female protagonist and the conflict between her maternal instincts and her nature as a contract killer.

Hope is Endeavor’s first ever Russian-language series acquisition.

Daria Bondarenko, EVP International Sales and Acquisitions at START, commented, “With its strong female central protagonist, and expert directing by Elena Hazanov, it is a very proud moment for us to have Hope noticed and picked up by Endeavor Content. At every stage of this relationship, they have shown a real love for Hope and are the perfect partners to help bring this brilliant series to audiences around the world.”

Liz Tang, director of Content at Endeavor Content, added, “We’re proud to partner with START on our first Russian language drama. The Russian market is full of robust scripted formats which we’ve been tracking with a keen eye, and this script in particular speaks to Endeavor Content’s focus on elevating female and underrepresented voices.”