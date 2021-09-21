Banijay Italia To Produce ‘The Ferragnez’ For Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video revealed its latest unscripted original, The Ferragnez – The Series.

Produced by Banijay Italia, The Ferragnez stars the famous young couple Chiara Ferragni and Fedez. Chiara Ferragni is a digital entrepreneur and fashion icon with over 24 million followers on Instagram, while Fedez is an artist with 60 platinum records. The docu-reality series will give fans exclusive access to their everyday life.

The series will launch across 240 countries and territories in December 2021.

Nicole Morganti, head of Amazon Originals, Italy, commented, “The Ferragnez is an authentic, funny, intimate, heartfelt, and entertaining series which offers Prime Video viewers a unique and exclusive look into Chiara, Fedez, and their whole family.”

Fabrizio Ievolella, CEO of Banijay Italia, added, “We are incredibly proud to tell the story of one of the most known Italian families, from a totally new perspective, away from the world of social media. This would not have been possible without Chiara and Federico trusting us, and we thank them for this. They opened the doors to their private lives, sharing it all authentically and without any fear. The couple shared their joys, fears, successes and hardships, showing the audience their true selves.”