Primetime Emmy Winners Celebrated

The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards took place and aired last night, September 19, 2021, on CBS.

Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit and The Crown were tied for most awards received, with each winning 11.

The Crown received Outstanding Drama Series Award, with both its stars Josh O’Connor and Olivia Colman winning the Outstanding Lead Actor and Lead Actress awards, respectively.

NBC’s Saturday Night Live was honored with eight awards, following The Crown and The Queen’s Gambit for most wins.

Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso won seven awards in total, including the Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actor, and Supporting Actor and Actress awards.

Broken down by platform and network, Netflix took home the most wins with 44 awards, followed by HBO and HBO Max with 19, Disney+ with 14, and Apple TV+ with 10.

Find the complete list of winners online.