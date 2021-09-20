Gusto TV Recognized With Content Innovation Award Nominations

Gusto Worldwide Media announced that two of its series have been shortlisted for Content Innovation Awards.

Presented by Digital Television Europe (DTVE), the Content Innovation Awards honor broadcasters, producers, and distributors for their impact on the TV industry. This year, CombiNation Plates is recognized in both the Representation on Screen category and the Factual Entertainment Program of the Year category. In addition, One Big Recipe is up for Factual Entertainment Program of the Year.

Chris Knight, president and CEO of Gusto Worldwide Media, stated, “It’s an honor to be recognized by the Content Innovation Awards for two of our original series, CombiNation Plates and One Big Recipe. We’re proud to have created these uniquely different and powerful culinary series that break the boundaries of what it means to be in the food genre.”