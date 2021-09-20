Distribution360 Unveils New Formats

Distribution360 will be highlighting two new competition formats in its fall slate.

Race Against the Tide features sculptors competing against Mother Nature by creating sculptures made of sand. In Best in Miniature (pictured), expert miniaturists build their dream homes in miniature form. The factual slate will also include season two of Blown Away, a competition series featuring glass blowing.

The international distributor also brought on two new titles to its kids’ and family slate. Just Like in Space follows vloggers Alex and Joaquin in their pursuit to understand the cosmos and explore space-related concepts in each episode. Escape if you Can watches as three contestants try to escape the spooky chambers of a mad professor. The slate also features preschool animated series Happy House of Frightenstein and season four of competition show All-Round Champion.

Diane Rankin, SVP Rights and executive producer at Distribution360, stated, “The past year or so cemented the benefits of having strong and compelling formats in your catalogue, especially when they are tightly structured and can be readily and safely reproduced. Both Race Against the Tide and Best in Miniature tick these boxes, but more than that, they successfully provide a window into a world of authentic skills and the incredible characters that practice them. We are thrilled to increase our formats presence with such strong new titles and are confident that the completed versions of the shows, which are themselves totally bingeable, will also prove successful in the international marketplace.”