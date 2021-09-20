Canal+ Group To Buy Majority Stake In SPI International

Canal+ Group will secure a 70 percent majority stake in the global media company SPI International.

SPI operations 42 television channels and multiple digital products across six continents. The company’s current management team and operational structure will continue in place. This latest announcement will allow Canal+ and SPI International to further strengthen their international presence.

Loni Farhi and Berk Uziyel of SPI International jointly stated, “It is very exciting news and the start of a new era for SPI International. Canal+ and SPI share a common vision for continuous growth and a strong international presence. We have been strategic partners for years, where we have built a great tradition of collaborations and achieving mutual goals. Now we will have the chance to join forces under one roof. SPI will further accelerate its growth with Canal+ while leveraging natural synergies. SPI International has an amazingly talented team that has produced incredible growth in the last decade. Now, with this great team and with much enthusiasm, we are delighted to become part of the Canal+ family. Our joined forces will strengthen the existing entertainment products and expand the distribution of our compelling content to far larger audiences.”

Maxime Saada, CEO of CANAL+ Group, commented, “The acquisition of SPI International is part of the strategy we have been implementing for several years. Canal+ currently has 22 million subscribers in over 40 countries, including 15 in Europe. We have set ourselves the goal of reaching a minimum of 30 million subscribers by 2025, and SPI International will certainly be a key asset in achieving this ambition.”