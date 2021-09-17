WarnerMedia OneFiftyAnd HBO Max Acquire ‘Anacronte’ From RMVISTAR

WarnerMedia OneFifty and HBO Max acquired the exclusive North American streaming rights to Anacronte from RMVISTAR.

Produced by Mr Bug Studio, Anacronte depicts devilish gods who arbitrarily throw the worlds of innocent people out of joint. As part of the deal, WarnerMedia OneFifty will develop the animated short into a multi-media project.

Anacronte became available on HBO Max on September 15, 2021.

Rose Marie Vega, founder and president of RMVISTAR, commented, “RMVISTAR is once again very pleased to be working with HBO Max and we look forward to our new development endeavor with WarnerMedia OneFifty. Anacronte is a wonderful short film that pierces your heart with its beautiful tapestry built upon an amazing universe that the creative team at Mr. Bug has brought to life in their incredibly powerful film sans the spoken word.”

Leslie Cohen, senior vice president of Content Acquisitions for HBO and HBO Max, remarked, “Particularly during this difficult year, Anacronte beautifully illustrates universal human hardships. This is a mesmerizing and healing film that I am so happy to bring to the HBO Max platform.”