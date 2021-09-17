Starzplay, Pantaya, Fabula, And Fremantle Collaborate On ‘El Refugio’

The science-fiction miniseries El Refugio completed production this week in Chile.

El Refugio is a Spanish-language co-production between Starzplay, Pantaya, Fremantle and Fabula. Starring Ana Claudia Talancón and Alberto Guerra, the series follows a family that experiences the strangest hours of their lives. Unusual phenomena occurs, caused by an alien invasion or an unidentified force of nature, but it all happens inside of their screens. The parents must try to protect their children from an invisible enemy who might not even be real.

The six-part series will premiere in Latin America, Brazil, and Spain on Starzplay, and in the U.S. and Puerto Rico on Pantaya.

Fremantle will handle international distribution for the series, with its international title as The Shelter.

Superna Kalle, president of International Networks for STARZ, commented, “We are eager to share the unique story that ‘El Refugio’ offers filled with suspense, love and familial themes to the STARZPLAY audience in Latin America, Brazil and Spain. Reuniting with the magnificent teams at Fabula, Pantaya and Fremantle for this powerful story reinforces our commitment to co-producing locally made and culturally relevant content.”

Mario Almeida, head of content for Pantaya, added, “We are excited to push the boundaries of premium Spanish-language series with El Refugio, which is a brilliant fusion of various genres.”