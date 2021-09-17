Netflix Teams Up With Dan Levy On New Original Content

Multi-hyphenate talent Dan Levy inked a partnership with Netflix to create original content for the streamer.

Levy, who is best known for the Emmy Award-winning series Schitt’s Creek, will write and produce scripted content and other creative projects. As part of the collaboration, Levy will write, direct, produce, and star in an original untitled romantic comedy project that will also be produced by SISTER’s Stacey Snider and Kate Fenske.

In addition, Levy will begin work on the series for the streamer in July 2022.

Levy commented, “Netflix offered Schitt’s Creek a second home at just the right time and opened the doors to a whole new audience for us. Watching the show thrive there has only enhanced my excitement about continuing to tell specific, meaningful stories with them in both TV and feature film. A full circle moment.”

Scott Stuber, head of Global Film, and Bela Bajaria, head of Global Series, stated, “Dan Levy is an incredible all-around creative talent, who thoughtfully approaches every story with a meaningful perspective. His work on Schitt’s Creek charmed audiences around the world and we’re thrilled to partner and create new films and shows with Dan.”