Eva Lanska’s ‘Little French Fish’ To Premiere In Europe On ShortsTV

The short film Little French Fish from London-based filmmaker Eva Lanska will have its European premiere on ShortsTV on September 19, 2021.

Little French Fish highlights the global stigma against interracial marriages by portraying the relationship between an Orthodox Jewish woman and a Muslim man. Starring British actors Jonas Khan and Devora Wilde, the short depicts the pressure of traditional conflicts and strict social orders.

Little French Fish originally premiered on ShortsTV in North America on September 9, via DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse, Google Fiber, Frontier Communications and Hotwire. The film will soon debut on ShortsTV in EMEA in the Netherlands on Amazon Prime Video, Ziggo, T-Mobile and others; in the U.K., Italy and Spain on Amazon Prime Video; Belgium on Telenet; in Slovenia, Montenegro and Bosnia & Herzegovina on Telemach; and in Serbia on SBB.

Lanska commented, “I’m extremely honored that ShortsTV has selected my film for its networks in both North America and Europe.”

She added, “The film explores the universal theme about the love between people from two different worlds. Little French Fish is a story about a Jewish woman and a Muslim man, and the conflict between their feelings and passions and traditions and social order. The film asks the question, ‘how does a person who finds his or herself in such a situation solve this internal conflict?’”