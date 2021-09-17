Bolloré’s Vivendi Nabs Lagardere

Vivendi’s Vincent Bollore has taken control of French group Lagardere (including the Relay stores in airports, Hachette, Europe 1 Radio, Paris Match).

To Vivendi’s 27 percent ownership of Lagardere has been added 17.93 percent acquired for 600 million euro from Joseph Oughourlian’s Amber Capital, and thus inching close to majority ownership before launching a takeover bid.

Vivendi is also shareholder of Italy’s Mediaset (28.8 percent) and Telecom Italia (24.68 percent). In France it owns Havas, Editis, Universal Music Group, Gaumont (9.6 percent) and Canal Plus.