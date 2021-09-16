WarnerMedia’s Marcelo Tamburri To Keynote MIP Cancun

MIP Cancun announced that Marcelo Tamburri, head of Scripted Content Development at WarnerMedia Latin America, will present a keynote address at the Latin America and U.S. Hispanic television market.

Tamburri will deliver a keynote titled “HBO Max: The New Path For Mexican Fiction,” discussing the pivotal role of Mexican storytelling has in the streamer’s content strategy.

In addition to keynote speakers, the market will offer conference programming, including panel discussions and market analysis sessions. The line-up includes a panel session on production strategies in Latin America and Mexico with executives from Caracol Televisión and Gaumont. There will also be a market intelligence presentation from FTI Consulting’s Daniel Punt.

MIP Cancun will take place at the Moon Palace Resort from November 16-19, 2021.

Bénédicte Touchard de Morant, director of MIP Cancun, commented, “Our community told us loud and clear that nothing can replace the face-to face experience and we are very excited to be welcoming everyone back to the uniquely laid back yet efficient environment of MIP Cancun to reconnect, build relationships and get back to business in person. We want to thank everyone who has helped to bring to life this much-needed market in such exceptional circumstances. A special thanks to all those who have made sure this year has a first-class line up of speakers like WarnerMedia, Caracol, Gaumont and FTI whose insights will be invaluable as we gauge where the industry is and where it is heading.”