VIS Drama ‘Parot’ Selected As Finalist At Berlin Series Fest’s Drama Category

VIS confirmed that its series Parot has been selected as a finalist in the Drama Series category in the fifth edition of the Berlin Series Festival.

Produced by VIS, RTVE, and Onza, the socio-political thriller is based on the controversial annulment of the Parot doctrine by the Strasbourg Court in 2013. When the released terrorist and murderers begin to be found dead in the way they killed their victims, inspector Isabel Mora teams up with disillusioned police officer Jorge Nieto to investigate. The cast features Adriana Ugarte, Javier Albalá, and Ivan Massagué, among others.

Parot premiered in Spain on Amazon Prime Video and in Latin America on Paramount+. The series will soon air in Spain on TVE.

Federico Cuervo, senior vice president and head of VIS Americas, commented, “We are proud to once again be finalists of this prestigious international festival that is characterized by awarding the best content and creators from around the world. Parot is the perfect example of our studio’s commitment to creating quality stories alongside top talent.”

Gonzalo Sagardia, CEO of Onza, added, “I’m thrilled Parot has been selected as finalist of the Berlin Series Festival. The series offers an interesting evolution from the classic whodunit to a dramatic thriller, where the plot offers a more powerful and personal journey than simply revealing the killer. Congratulations to both the creative and technical crews for their fantastic work.”