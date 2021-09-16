TIFFCOM To Host Second Tokyo Gap-Financing Market

TIFFCOM, the content market of the Tokyo International Film Festival, will host the second Tokyo Gap-Financing Market.

The Tokyo Gap-Financing Market provides the opportunity for producers to meet one-on-one with industry experts for support. Twenty projects have been selected for financing and development, including a new co-production by French director Elise Girard and starring Isabelle Huppert, and a new feature from Atsushi Funahashi.

The 14 projects in the Feature Film – Fiction category include Sayaka Kai’s Adabana, Robin Ehlde’s Beauty Is The Message, Simon Jaquemet’s Electric Child, Akihiro Hata’s Grand Ciel, We Jun Cho’s Hungry Ghost Dinner, Yu-Lin Wang’s In The Morning of La Petite Mort, Nuhash Humayun’s Moving Bangladesh, Elise Girard’s Sidonie in Japan, Atsushi Funahashi’s to-be-announced feature, Konstantin Bojanov’s The Shameless, Konstantina Kotzamani’s Titanic Ocean, Ray Yeung’s Today…Tomorrow…, Woo Ming Jin’s Turtle Stone, and Mehdi Norowzian’s The Visit.

The three projects in the animation feature film category are Kai Chung Ng’s Another World, Ishan Shukla’s Schirkoa, and Avid Liongoren’s Zsah Zsah Zaturna Vs. The Amazonistas of Planet X.

Nancy Chen’s Papa and Daddy is the one project in the TV Series Fiction category, and the TV Series Animation category includes Santiago O’Ryan’s Rainbow Hunters and Paloma Mora’s Sex Symbols.