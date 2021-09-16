Former Sky Drama Director Launches Rope Ladder Fiction

Cameron Roach formed the independent production company Rope Ladder Fiction.

Based in Manchester, Rope Ladder Fiction will create scripted content, while also providing training and development opportunities for new talent. The new prodco will build on Roach’s first solo project in curating Flip the Script, a training program for aspiring editors by Sharp Futures. The company will also work with broadcasters and commissioners in the industry on a range of projects.

Most recently, Roach served as director of Drama at Sky. His career work includes programs such as Life on Mars, Silk, and Casualty.

Roach commented, “Rope Ladder Fiction is being established to encourage a focus on new talent in all craft areas whilst also working with industry partners to innovate and create entertaining, provocative, quality drama. We hope to evolve a true pipeline of talent for the long term, encouraging collegiate working practices and a dynamic and trusted environment. We are genuine in our desire to guide a new generation up the Rope Ladder.”