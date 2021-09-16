Federation Kids & Family Sells ‘Presto! School of Magic’

Federation Kids & Family, the kids content distributor part of Federation Entertainment, scored deals with international broadcasters for Presto! School of Magic.

Produced by TeamTO, Presto! School of Magic revolves around a band of talented and curious kids who dream of becoming magicians. The retired magician Lorenzo and his nephew have turned their old mansion into a school where fellow magicians can learn the tricks of the trade.

The series is produced in association with with La Compagnie Cinématographique, Panache Productions and Thuristar, in co-production with VRT-Ketnet.

The animated comedy series has been acquired by Discovery Latin America, Showmax for English-speaking Africa, RTS for Switzerland, NRK for Norway, and Quebecor for French-speaking Canada.

Monica Levy, head of Sales at Federation Kids & Family, commented, “This multi-faceted effervescent series has so many entertaining and exciting elements guaranteed to entertain kids and families the world over. Literally upon presentation, sales were (almost) instant, and so far, we are delighted to announce these broadcaster deals and look forward to finalizing further sales over the coming months as Presto! continues to spread its magic.”