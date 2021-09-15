Xilam Animation Inks Deal With Sony Networks India For ‘Oggy’

Xilam Animation signed an extensive deal with Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI) for Oggy and the Cockroaches.

Originally launched in 1998, with seven seasons and 500 episodes under its belt, Oggy and the Cockroaches follows the titular Oggy and the three cockroaches Joey, Deedee and Marky who have set up home in his house.

SPNI will begin airing the classic series starting October 11, 2021, on Sony YAY! All seven seasons of the original series will launch on the channel.

Morgann Favennec, EVP of Distribution at Xilam Animation, commented, “As the popularity of Oggy and the Cockroaches continues to rapidly accelerate in India, with fans drawn to the slapstick humor, endearing characters and positive values, it’s fantastic to welcome Sony Pictures Network India on board as the franchise’s new local broadcast partner. We know SPNI will play a pivotal role as we strive to meet the significant demand for Oggy content in India and that this enhanced broadcast presence will help drive our consumer products efforts in the region.”