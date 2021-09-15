WTFN Scores Re-Commissions From 9Network

Australian production company WTFN received new commissions from broadcast partner 9Network.

The new orders cover season four and three of obs-doc series Paramedics and Emergency, respectively. Included are season 11 of vets-and-pets series Bondi Vet (pictured) and a second season of lifestyle series Space Invaders.

Fred Media, WTFN’s distribution company, also announced recent international sales for these franchises. The third season of Paramedics was picked up by Sky in the U.K., TVNZ in New Zealand, and TV3 in Latvia, while the first season was secured by ABC Australia in Asia and South Pacific.

Season two of Emergency was licensed to Discovery in the U.K. and New Zealand, SBS in Belgium, Amberwood in Malaysia, Cineplex in Thailand, and TV3 in Latvia.

Seasons nine and ten of Bondi Vet were picked up by Nat Geo Wild in the U.S. The tenth season of the series was also licensed to Blue Ant and TVA in Canada, First HDTV in Russia, Discovery in New Zealand, and iPrima in the Czech Republic.

The first season of Space Invaders was secured by the following international broadcasters: Canal+ in Poland; Home Channel in South Africa; Imagine Media Kids’ The Design Channel in Israel; TV2 in Denmark; and Fox Life in Bulgaria, Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Bosnia, Albania, and Montenegro.