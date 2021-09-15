NAB Show Las Vegas Postpones In-Person Event Until 2022

NAB Show announced that the Las Vegas event will be rescheduled.

“Unfortunately, the pandemic and surge of the Delta variant has presented unexpected and insurmountable challenges for our global community,” commented Chris Brown, executive vice president and managing director of Global Connections and Events at NAB. “As we have always kept the best interest and safety of the industry as our priority, it has become apparent in the face of these challenges that we can no longer effectively host NAB Show or our co-located events, the Radio Show and Sales and Management Television Exchange, in person.”

The 2022 NAB Show will take place from April 23-27, 2022.

Further information about virtual options for select 2021 NAB Show content will be revealed shortly.