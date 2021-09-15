Former HBO Europe Execs Form EastWest Productions

Former HBO Europe senior executives Wayne Henry and Alina David launched their own production company EastWest Productions.eu.

Based in Bucharest, the new independent prodco will offer production services in Eastern Europe and develop local talent for drama production. With more than 20 years of production experience, David served as a senior production executive for Castel Films Studios and HBO Europe. Henry has served as a senior film and TV exec for Fremantle Media, Warner Bros. Sony, and HBO Europe.

David commented, “Production services in Romania are among the best in the region; program and film makers are discovering the great advantages of bringing projects here, offering much lower overall costs plus the high production values of shooting in Romania.”

Henry said, “We bring together key experience and industry knowledge at a local and international level, a unique offering from a Bucharest based production company at the same time we are keen to forge international co-production opportunities, both within central Europe and in the US.”