Electric Entertainment Acquires Worldwide Broadcast Rights To ‘To The Lake’

Electric Entertainment signed a deal with Russian production company 1-2-3 Production for the worldwide broadcast distribution rights to To The Lake.

Based on the best-selling novel, Vongozero, by Yana Wagner, the post-apocalyptic series portrays a family living amid a global pandemic. With an unknown respiratory virus causing rapid infection of the lungs, Sergey is trying to get to safety outside the quarantine zone. He is joined by his new girlfriend and her autistic son, his ex-wife and their young son, his estranged father, and his neighbor and his crazy family.

To The Lake is currently available on Netflix in North America.

Dean Devlin, CEO of Electric Entertainment, commented, “It’s refreshing to see worldwide audiences responding more and more to shows of all origins. To The Lake is a perfect addition to Electric’s thriving lineup of TV series as we expand our reach into foreign-language productions.”

Nadiia Zaionchkovska, International Sales and Co-Production executive at 1-2-3- Production, added, “To The Lake has universal appeal, due to its intriguing storyline, fast pace and outstanding cast performance. While streaming on Netflix, global audiences got the chance to view the program, and the series received very positive feedback and following.”