Apple TV+ Debuts Lionsgate TV’s ‘Acapulco’ In October

Apple TV+ will premiere the Apple Original Acapulco on October 8, 2021.

Produced by Lionsgate Television, 3Pas Studios, and The Tannenbaum Company, the comedy series depicts twenty-something Máximo Gallard as he gets the job of a lifetime as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco. In order to succeed, he must navigate demanding clientele, a mercurial mentor, and a complicated home life.

The ensemble cast includes Eugenio Derbez, Enrique Arrizon, Fernando Carsa, Camila Perez, Vanessa Bauche, and Regina Orozco, among others. .

Acapulco is based on the box office hit How to Be A Latin Lover from 3Pas Studios and Pantelion Films.