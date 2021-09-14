SPI/FilmBox And Unitel T+ Bring Channels To Cape Verde

SPI International partnered with telecommunications operator Unitel T+ to bring a channel bouquet from SPI’s portfolio to subscribers in Cape Verde.

Unitel+ subscribers to the Max package can access FilmBox Arthouse, 360 TuneBox, FightBox, and Gametoon. Meanwhile, subscribers to the Medium package will have access to Fast&FunBox and FashionBox.

Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe & Africa at SPI International, commented, “We are delighted to collaborate with a partner such as Unitel T+ who value providing their customers with strong content that caters to a variety of tastes and needs. The bouquet of channels included in the deal delivers hundreds of hours of entertaining content that will appeal to movie lovers, gamers, fashion, music, adrenaline and MMA sports enthusiasts.”

Ércia Paim, marketing director at Unitel T+, added, “On August 17, Unitel T+ presented to the Cape Verdean market its television service, Casa+ TV. Unitel’s proposal is to revolutionize the concept of television in Cape Verde. With many features and multiscreen, CASA+ TV is the greatest gamble of this telecommunications operator.”