Former ViacomCBS Execs Launch Collective Media Group

Former ViacomCBS International senior executives Claire McArdle and Rebecca Knight teamed up to form the new production company Collective Media Group.

Collective Media Group will develop a full range of premium factual output, with a focus on iconic moments in sports. In addition to developing and producing its own IP, the new prodco will work with sports rights holders, including The Legends Tour. The new venture currently delivers the highlights shows for The Legends Tour, and has worked on two series of The Harry Redknapp Show podcast. Multiple series are in development.

At launch, Collective Media Group’s team includes Matt Wilkinson, creative director, Entertainment and Formats; Karen Willis, director of Development; and Richard Smith, executive producer, Development.

Claire McArdle, co-CEO of Collective Media Group, commented, “There is a huge opportunity in today’s landscape for talent and access-driven content and we are fortunate to have access to some outstanding stories from across the world. Whilst sport-related stories will eb the beating heart of Collective Media Group, we recognize the huge potential in the wider marketplace. Our aim is to convert our deep talent and access relationships into meaningful and long-lasting IP that can be exploited across multiple platforms.”

Rebecca Knight, co-CEO, added, “Each member of the team – from Claire and myself through to our producers – brings with them a unique set of talent relationships, organizational access, and buyer contacts. It means we are already talking to all major players in the streaming and broadcast landscape and have a range of projects at development and contracting stages.”